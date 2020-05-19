Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal following dispute over construction of road under MGNREGS

Sambhal: In a shocking case of a double murder, a former MLA candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and his son, were shot dead in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

The double murder allegedly took place in the jurisdiction of Bahjoi police station, after a fight broke out over some work being done under MGNREG scheme in the area

Superintendent of Police, (SP), Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad, said, "Some work was being carried out under MGNREG due to which some dispute happened. Two people have been shot dead. We will reach the spot of the incident to find more details."

Party district president, Firoz Khan said that the deceased, Chhote Lal Diwakar, was the party's candidate for the elections in 2017, however, he did not fight the elections as the seat went to the coalition party. He also blamed local goons of the area for the murder.

"Chhote Lal Diwakar (SP leader), pradhan of Sansoi village had some tussle with former pradhan over MGNREGA road work. Father and son died at spot in bullet firing. Body has been sent for post mortem and an FIR is being registered. Three teams have been formed and some people have been detained. A probe on," said Prasad.

Further investigation is underway.