Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Yadav shot dead in Aligarh allegedly over property dispute; four suspects booked

Aligarh: Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Yadav was allegedly shot dead in Aligarh in the late hours of Tuesday.

Yadav, a property dealer and in-charge of Baroli Assembly constituency from Samajwadi Party was shot in the head by unidentified assailants while he was on his way home in Ahir Pada area.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are currently investigating the matter,” Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary said.

Prima facie, the alleged murder appeared to have occurred over a property dispute, and four people have been booked over suspicion. No arrests have been made so far.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

