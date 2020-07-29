Saifuddin Soz was never under detention, J&K administration tells SC; 'freed at last,' tweets Chidambaram

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday told the Supreme Court court that 'the senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz is neither detained nor put under house arrest after abrogation of Article 370'

The Jammu and Kashmir home department on Friday denied allegations that Kashmiri Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was detained after the abrogation of Article 370, maintaining that "no order was ever passed".

According to Live Law, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Jammu and Kashmir administration Wednesday told the court that "the senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz is neither detained nor put under house arrest after abrogation of Article 370".

Soz’s wife has filed the #habeascorpus petition. Jammu and Kashmir Administration has maintained that senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz is neither detained nor put under house arrest after abrogation of Article 370. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 29, 2020

“There is no restriction on movement of Professor Saifuddin Soz to any place, subject to security clearance which is contingent upon law and order and security situation of that area... Prof Soz has never been placed under any detention, as alleged," a News18 report quoted the affidavit by the Jammu and KashmirSpecial Secretary, Home, in the court.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has filed the affidavit in response to a habeas corpus petition filed in the Supreme Court by Soz's wife Mumtazunnisa where she had demanded a copy of the alleged "detention order".

According to the News18 report, the state home department said that since "no such order has ever been passed" by any authority in Jammu and Kashmir, the detention order can't be given to the petitioner. Accepting the affidavit, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra closed the petition saying that there's "nothing to examine further" in the case.

As details of the Jammu and Kashmir administration's affidavit spread on social media, former Union minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter stating that the politician has been freed "at last after one year".