Saibaba birthplace controversy: Bandh in Shirdi to be called off after Sunday midnight, says local Shiv Sena MP

Shirdi: A day-long bandh observed on Sunday in Shirdi following a row over the birthplace of Saibaba, will be called off after midnight.

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena MP from Shirdi, Sadashiv Lokhande, after a meeting with locals on Sunday evening. He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the issue.

The bandh was observed to protest against Thackeray's announcement of grant of Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at "Sai janmasthan" (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district, nearly 273 kms away from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Saibaba, a prominent spiritual figure of the 19th Century, is equally revered by Hindus and Muslims.

Representatives from Pathri and Shirdi, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Lokhade and Shirdi temple trust CEO will attend the meeting called by the chief minister.

