SAI Recruitment 2021: Application process for 100 coach vacancies is now open; check direct link here

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has opened its applications window for the appointment of coaches on a contract basis. As per the latest update, these coaches will be recruited for an initial period of four years that will be subjected to yearly performance evaluation.

Aspirants can apply for the post by visiting the official website of SAI -- sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in and the last date for submission of the application form is 15 October. Candidates should note that the coaches will be recruited for 21 sports disciplines.

Direct link to apply: https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/

Here are the various disciplines and vacancies available:

-- 7 each for Archery, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Shooting, Weightlifting, and Wrestling

-- 10 for Athletics

-- 2 each for Basketball, Football, Gymnastics, Kabaddi, Kayaking and Canoeing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Volleyball, Wushu

According to the notification, out of 100 vacancies, 41 are for the unreserved category, 27 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 15 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 7 for Scheduled Caste (SC), and 10 for the Economically Weaker Section.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a Diploma in Coaching from SAI and Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) or from any other recognised Indian or foreign university. They should also have won a medal in the Olympic or World Championship or at least have participated in the Olympics twice and have international participation. Moreover, those who have been awarded the Dronacharya Award are qualified for this post.

The maximum age limit on the last day of submission of the application form is 45 years.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected through an interview which includes oral tests for discipline specific knowledge. Meanwhile, the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview along with the place and date of interview will be posted on the SAI website.