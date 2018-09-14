Saharanpur violence: Jailed Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar to be released on 1 Nov; Dalit leader was arrested under NSA last year

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the 2017 Saharanpur violence will be released on 1 November, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Chandrashekhar also known as Ravan, 30, was arrested in June 2017 in connection with the 5 May clashes in which one person was killed and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur. Chandrashekhar had a cult following among Dalits, PTI said.

According to ANI, Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier announced a bounty of Rs 12,000 on Chandrashekhar. The award was announced by KS Emanuel, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Saharanpur Range in Saharanpur.

On 2 November, 2017, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Chandrashekhar. However, a day before his release, he was booked under the NSA, thus preventing his release.

Under the NSA, he was to be detained till 1 November.

"After going through the representation of Chandrashekhar's mother, it has been decided to release him early. He had to be in jail till 1 November," a spokesperson of the Home Department said in Lukcnow on Thursday.

The NSA was invoked against Chandrashekhar and five others in the case. While three people were released earlier, Chandrashekhar, Sonu and Shiv Kumar are still in jail.

Sonu and Shiv Kumar will also be released early, the spokesman said, adding that the district magistrate of Saharanpur has been directed "to release them".

