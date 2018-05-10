You are here:
Saharanpur tense after Bhim Army leader's brother shot dead during Maharana Pratap Jayanti event

Saharanpur: The brother of Bhim Army's district president died of a gunshot injury on Wednesday, triggering tension in the area.

The police booked four people following a complaint by victim Sachin Walia's mother. But they said it was not immediately clear if this was a case of murder, implying that it could be an accident. Sachin's brother Kamal Walia heads the Saharanpur district unit of the Dalit outfit.

The incident happened near the venue of a function to mark the Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Authorities shut down the event soon after the shooting and stepped up police deployment in the district.

Sachin Walia succumbed to the gunshot wound at the district hospital.

Senior superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said it was not yet clear how Walia was hit by a bullet. But the victim's family has alleged that it was murder.

The police and the administration have asked people to guard against rumours.


