Sahara Samay journalist Anuj Chaudhary shot by unidentified men in Ghaziabad; scribe taken to hospital

A journalist was shot by unidentified assailants at his house in Ghaziabad, according to several media reports.

According to a report in ANI, journalist Anuj Chaudhary taken to the hospital after the incident.

CNN News18 reported that Chaudhary works for Hindi news channel Sahara Samay and that police suspect personal enmity as the motive of the attackers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, said two bike-borne assailants, who were wearing helmets, barged into the scribe's residence and fired at him. "The firing incident occurred due to old enmity," Krishna said.

Chaudhary's wife Nisha was elected a councillor on a BSP ticket, according to a police officer. Chaudhary had just returned home after a visit to Razapur village, where road construction work was on, the officer said. "The family members have identified the assailants, though a complaint is yet to be received," he added.

On 8 September, Pankaj Mishra, a journalist working for Hindi newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot by two bikers in the Arwal district of Bihar.

Of the two assailants, one was arrested, said Dilip Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Arwal.

On 6 September, senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru.

Though police said that the exact number of assailants are not clear yet, reporters on the ground said that three assailants allegedly fired nine bullets at Gauri outside her door.

With inputs from PTI