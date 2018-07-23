You are here:
Safer to be 'a cow than a Muslim' at many places in India, says Shashi Tharoor days after 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 08:32:40 IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that it was safer "to be a cow than a Muslim" at many places in India, remarks that may trigger a controversy. Tharoor's remarks comes close on the heels of his "Hindu Pakistan" statement that invited criticism from his political opponents.

"Why BJP Ministers' claims about reduction in communal violence don't stand up to the facts: It seems safer in many places to be a cow than a Muslim," Tharoor wrote on Twitter. He also posted the link of his article published on a news portal, which had the "cow-Muslim" remark.

The remarks also came days after 28-year-old Akbar Khan was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling.


