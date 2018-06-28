Football world cup 2018

Sadhguru, Baba Ramdev back reopening of Vedanta-owned Sterlite plant in Tuticorin; Tamil Nadu ignores duo's plea

India FP Staff Jun 28, 2018 15:14:12 IST

Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, has come out in support of Vedanta-owned Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin. He tweeted his support, saying “lynching large businesses is economic suicide”.

However, according to DNA, which referred to an interview by the spiritual leader to a news channel in its report, quoted him as saying, "I am not in support of Sterlite or any other industry or political party. Address environmental violations legally. Burning public property or closing down businesses is not in national interest. Do not politicise." Baba Ramdev, on Monday, had also supported Vedanta after meeting with Vendanta’s executive chairman Anil Agarwal and his wife in London. Ramdev blamed “international conspirators” to be behind the protests at the Tuticorin plant which killed 13. Advocating against the plant’s closure, he said industries are the temples of development for the nation.

Tamil Nadu fisheries minister Jayakumar on Thursday in response said that controversial Sterlite plant in Tuticorin is permanently closed, and the state doesn't care about the opinions of neither Baba Ramdev nor Sadhguru, reported India Today. The minister made the remarks when asked about Baba Ramdev and Sadhguru's plea for reopening Sterlite plant. "We don't care about their views. We are firm. There won't be any reconsideration, Sterlite is permanently closed," Jayakumar said.

On 28 May, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami announced that the government had ordered the permanent closure of the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi (also known as Tuticorin). The order came after 13 people died and over a hundred were wounded in the months-long protest against the plant. The plant had an annual production of more than 400,000 tonnes. The Tamil Nadu government said the smelter was closed mainly in response to the demands of residents of the coastal city of Tuticorin and based on various violations raised by the state pollution control board.


