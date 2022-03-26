Sadhguru aboard on BMW K1600 GT starts 30,000 km ride to promote his 'Save Soil awareness campaign'
The Save Soil Movement, which was created as part of the spiritual leader's Conscious Planet project, aims to draw attention to dying soil and expanding desertification around the world
During the course of this week, Sadhguru aboard on BMW K1600 GT sports bike, will visit Amsterdam, Berlin, and Prague. After a series of events in key cities along the road, he plans to return to New Delhi in 75 days to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.
The Save Soil Movement, which was created as part of the spiritual leader's Conscious Planet project, aims to draw attention to dying soil and expanding desertification around the world. The goal is to persuade countries to adopt national policies directed at boosting the organic content in cultivable soil.
The campaign is backed by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the World Food Programme. Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, the Dalai Lama, Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, Matthey Hayden, Chris Gayle, Juhi Chawla, and Sanjeev Sanyal have all lent their support to the cause.
also read
Best phones under Rs 60,000 (Mar 2022): Apple iPhone 12, Asus ROG Phone 5s to OnePlus 9 Pro
Most of the handsets in our list of phones under Rs 60,000 this month need no introduction.
Thirty years of Basic Instinct: An irreverent time capsule that speaks volumes of the strides cinema has made since
The reprehensible character of Michael Douglas' Nick Curran was intended as an audience surrogate, the good guy of a big-budget thriller, simply because he was a straight, white, male cop.
World Water Day: PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu highlight need for sustainable use of water resources
On World Water Day, several leaders, in India and abroad, took to social media to highlight the importance of this day. Here are some of their tweets