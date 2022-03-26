Sadhguru aboard on BMW K1600 GT starts 30,000 km ride to promote his 'Save Soil awareness campaign'

The Save Soil Movement, which was created as part of the spiritual leader's Conscious Planet project, aims to draw attention to dying soil and expanding desertification around the world

Some may find it difficult to believe that Jagadish Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, a 64-year-old environmentalist, spiritual leader and yoga instructor, has prepared his motorbike for a 100-day journey from the United Kingdom to India. He has planned the 30,000-kilometer motorcycle trip across Europe and the Middle East on his way to India as part of his quest to save soil. During the course of this week, Sadhguru aboard on BMW K1600 GT sports bike, will visit Amsterdam, Berlin, and Prague. After a series of events in key cities along the road, he plans to return to New Delhi in 75 days to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Sadhguru spoke to reporters at the Indian High Commission in Washington before embarking on his bike tour. He said although it is still snowing in many parts of Europe, he will ride through it on the two-wheeler. Despite the fact that it will be a difficult ride for him at his age, the spiritual leader said that he will do it as over 300,000 farmers committed suicide around the world in the last 20 years, with soil depletion being one of the major issues.

The Save Soil Movement, which was created as part of the spiritual leader's Conscious Planet project, aims to draw attention to dying soil and expanding desertification around the world. The goal is to persuade countries to adopt national policies directed at boosting the organic content in cultivable soil. The campaign is backed by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the World Food Programme. Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, the Dalai Lama, Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, Matthey Hayden, Chris Gayle, Juhi Chawla, and Sanjeev Sanyal have all lent their support to the cause.

Updated Date: