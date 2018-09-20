SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal booked for 'thrashing' Congress worker during Punjab zilla parishad, panchayat polls

Chandigarh: SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and some workers of his party were booked on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing a Congress worker at Killianwali village in Punjab's Muktsar district during zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls, police officials said.

Jatinderpal Singh (55) alleged that he was thrashed by a group of Akali workers led by Badal. His vehicle was damaged and he received life threats, Muktsar SSP Manjit Singh Dhesi said.

The complaint also said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers pelted stones at him and his associates.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered, the SSP said, adding Badal has been named in the FIR

However, the former Punjab deputy chief minister said a false case has been registered against him and his party workers.

"Never instigated anyone. All lies and falsehood. Truth is (Parkash Singh) Badal Sahab reacted to a complaint that Congressmen, along with police, were capturing booths.

"The SSP and DSP helped around 200 Congress workers in capturing booths. I was with (Parkash Singh) Badal Sahab. The Congress mob attacked our workers. The SSP and DSP became interested parties and failed to restrain the attackers," Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed, adding a case should be registered against SSP and other police officers.

Jatinderpal Singh has alleged that Sukhbir Singh Badal was leading a group of over 100 supporters at Killianwali village and Akali workers were beating up other party's workers. It was claimed that a video of the incident went viral on social media, an official said.

It was also alleged that Sukhbir Singh Badal was "provoking workers" to thrash Congress supporters.

Polling for the zilla parishads and panchayat samitis was held in Punjab on Wednesday.

There were reports of clashes between Congress and Akali workers in Ferozepur, Muktsar, Bathinda, and Amritsar, officials said.