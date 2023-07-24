Sachin's cousins detained over Seema Haider's fake aadhar cards; he told neighbors that Seema is from B'shahr

Three young individuals from Ahmedgarh in Bulandshahr were arrested for allegedly helping Seema Haider, who is headlining since past few weeks over her ‘controversial’ and ‘illegal’ arrival to India from Pakistan via Nepal, allegedly to unite with her Indian lover Sachin, in obtaining fraudulent Aadhaar cards.

According to reports, two among the three detained youths are claimed to be Sachin’s cousins and are accused of creating counterfeit Aadhaar cards.

In connection with the case, the police also conducted a search at the suspects’ cyber cafe to recover evidence. The third suspect was reportedly detained in Rabupura, sources said.

Though, the authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar have not yet officially confirmed the matter, there is a buzz among local police in B’shahr’s Ahmedgarh and Greater Noida’s Rabupura.

According to sources, Sachin had no plans to reveal Seema’s connection with Pakistan. For her 50 days’ stay in Rabupura’s rented room, Sachin had been telling everyone that Seema is her relative from Ahemedgarh and that, his paternal aunt helped the two get married.

To support this story, he allegedly roped in the two cousins to get fake aadhar cards made for Seema.

On Friday, a senior official revealed that fake documents were used to make the recovered Aadhaar cards and mentioned a team working to locate those involved in this illegal activity. Reports also suggested that the Aadhaar cards were made using photoshop which made it extremely easy for cops to identify.

Now, police and the ATS suspects that Seema Haider may have used the fake Aadhaar cards to remain in Nepal and avoid detection by security personnel while crossing the international border in a bus.

Following the recent action taken in Ahmedgarh, it is anticipated that the police will officially disclose further details after a thorough investigation.

After being questioned by the ATS on Monday, Sachin became the subject of further investigation. It is believed that the authorities took action based on the information obtained during this inquiry.

Meanwhile, both Seema and Sachin avoided the media, citing health issues on Saturday. Media, however, remained present outside their house.