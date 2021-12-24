Sachin Pilot sings 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan' at private event; watch viral video here

The video hit social media amid speculation over Pilot's absence from Rajasthan government’s three-year anniversary programme that took place last week. The event was held at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence

Congress leader Sachin Pilot recently took to Twitter and posted a video of himself singing Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker at a private event.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister posted the clip with opening lines from the song "Jeena yahan, marna yahan, iske siva jaana kahan". Watch it here:

In the 41-second video, Pilot can be seen onstage with a crowd surrounding him. With a mic in his hand, the Congress leader can be seen singing a few lines of the iconic song.

While he sings the 1970s evergreen track in a prominent voice, other people soon join Pilot in his soulful rendition.

The video hit social media amid speculation over Pilot's absence from Rajasthan government’s three-year anniversary programme that took place last week. The event was held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

It was shared on 21 December and since then it has garnered more than 2.3 lakh views so far. Several users have also commented on the post, expressing their admiration over Pilot's singing skills. One user hailed the Congress leader for his good voice while another termed it sweet.

According to ABP News, the clip was filmed at an event organised by Rotary Club in Jaipur's Albert Hall.

For the unversed, Pilot and Gehlot have long been at loggerheads. The former deputy chief minister had openly rebelled against Gehlot last year. While there was speculation that Pilot would join the BJP, he had categorically denied the claims and insisted that he would remain in the Congress. The political crisis in the party lasted for nearly a month before it was resolved amicably.

Gehlot had recently revamped his cabinet to accommodate Pilot's supporters and send out a message that all was well between the two leaders. However, recent events have sparked doubt on the matter, with the video reigniting speculation about friction between the two leaders.

