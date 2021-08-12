Internet users have called out Sabyasachi for his inflated costs, saying that the new line of sarees look 'dated' and 'dull'

Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has long been known for his gorgeous designs. His association with luxurious and fashionable Indian wear has made him a household name. But his latest endeavour may not have been to everyone's liking.

Sabyasachi’s recent collaboration with clothing brand H&M has raised eyebrows. The collection, which debuts online and in select stores on 12 August, has been slammed by social media users for being too expensive. Many were unimpressed by the designer’s new collection. Internet users have called out Sabyasachi for his inflated costs, saying that the new clothes look “dated" and "dull”, while others have reacted with shock at the pricing of the collection.

One particular saree has specifically been the target of comments. Many users pointed out that the design and print of the saree reminded them of their grandmother’s clothes. The new collection has also sparked off a series of memes, with people finding much to laugh over the designer’s version of everyday wear. Here's a look at the saree in question —

In a statement earlier, Sabyasachi had talked about his collaboration, terming it a “proud moment”. “It’s like a lifetime achievement award when it comes to recognition of one’s work,” the designer had added. However, this is not the first time that fashion designers have become the target of social media ire. Recently, the fashion giant Gucci sold an Indian kurta for Rs 2.5 lakh, and of course the internet had a field day.

Gucci be selling this kurta for C$ 4,550 and I am like …. Who is shelling out that kind of $$$ for a kurta that ammi bought me from Murree’s Mall Road for 300 rupees. pic.twitter.com/gxlBHxwpxC — T a z e e n (@tazeen) June 2, 2021

Another story, which went viral was an Indian mother’s reaction to her daughter buying a Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000. In a video clip, the mother compares the belt to something school children used to wear with their uniforms. Social media users were left in splits by the reaction. Many agreed with the mother and mocked Gucci for the design.