Sabarimala Temple to reopen from today; emergency health facilities in place for pilgrims
The temple will remain open till 26 December for Mandalapooja and reopen again on 30 December and darshan will be allowed till 20 January for Makaravilakku festival
Thiruvananthapuram/Pathanamthitta (Kerala): As Sabarimala reopens for the Mandala-Makaravilakku (Makar Sankranti) festival, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Sunday that the department has made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims in order to combat the possible spread of COVID-19 .
The hill shrine of Sabarimala will be opened for Mandala-Makaravilakku, which last for two months, on Monday evening and the public will be allowed for obeisance from Tuesday. The temple will remain open till 26 December for Mandalapooja. The temple will again be opened on 30 December and darshan will be allowed till 20 January for Makaravilakku festival.
The health minister said all health services has been put in place by preparing an action plan in October.
Veena George said that the emergency medical centres and oxygen parlours are being set up at five places along the journey from Pamba to Sannidhanam.
"If pilgrims have any health problems such as excessive heartbeat, shortness of breath or chest pain during the journey to the temple, one should seek treatment at the nearest centre immediately. Trained staff nurses and other medical facilities are available at these centres 24 hours a day," she added.
The health minister said specialised dispensaries have been set up at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Charalmedu (Ayyappan Road) and Erumeli. "Medicines and safety equipment were provided. There will also be an emergency operation theatre at Sannidhanam. Ventilators were installed at Pampa and Sannidhanam. Apart from this, facilities have been provided at major government hospitals in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. The mobile medical team was also set up. Free ambulance service is also available for patients in need of specialist medical care," she added.
