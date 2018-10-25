Sabarimala temple row: Kerala Police issues look-out notice for 210 people suspected of instigating violence

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Wednesday issued a lookout notice for 210 people who are suspected to be involved in instigating violence, manhandling journalists and devotees at Nilakkal, Pamba and Sabarimala last week over the entry of women in Sabarimala temple.

The notice has been circulated among all district police chiefs.

The state of Kerala witnessed strings of protests after the doors of the hill shrine opened on 17 October in compliance with Supreme Court's order wherein it lifted the ban on the entry of women falling in the age group of 10 to 50 years in the temple.

On 28 September, a five-member constitutional bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra had allowed the entry of women of menstrual age (10 to 50) in the temple. However, not a single woman could enter the shrine owing to the widespread protests across the state.

The temple closed down for the month on Monday after it opened for five days as a monthly ritual in the Malayalam month of Thulam.