Sabarimala row: 'Would you take sanitary napkin seeped in menstrual blood to a friend's home?' asks Smriti Irani; later calls it fake news

A recent video of Smriti Irani has gone viral on Twitter where the Union minister is asking the audience, "Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home?" ANI shared a video where member of the audience asks Irani about the Sabarimala protests.

Irani, adding that she will not comment on the Supreme Court verdict because she is an active member of the Cabinet, said, " I have right to pray,but no right to desecrate. I am nobody to speak on SC verdict as I'm a serving cabinet minster. Would you take sanitary napkins seeped in menstrual blood into a friend's home? No.Why take them into house of God?"

However, Irani, in a tweet from her personal handle, called the video "fake news" and said that she will post the real video soon.

According to several media reports, Irani made the remarks on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai where while talking on the Sabarimala issue she had said that "the right to pray did not mean the right to desecrate."

"I am nobody to speak against the Supreme Court verdict as I am a serving cabinet minister. But just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend's house. You would not. And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of God? That is the difference. I have the right to pray, but no right to desecrate. That is the difference that we need to recognise and respect," Irani said.

The Union textile minister was speaking at the "Young Thinkers" conference organised by the British High Commission and the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai.

"I am a practising Hindu married to a Zoroastrian. I have ensured that both my kids are practising Zoroastrians, who can go to the fire temple and pray," she said. Irani recalled that when her children were inside the fire temple, she had to stand outside on the road or sit in the car. "When I took my newborn son (to the fire temple), I would give him at the (temple) entrance to my husband and wait outside, because I was shooed away and told not to stand there," she further said.

With inputs from PTI