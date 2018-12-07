You are here:
Sabarimala row: SC refuses urgent hearing on Kerala govt's plea against three-member panel to oversee security

India Press Trust of India Dec 07, 2018 12:58:00 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to the Kerala government's plea challenging the High Court order to appoint a three-member monitoring committee to oversee security and other activities at the Sabarimala temple.

File image of Supreme Court. PTI

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the state government's fresh plea against the appointment of a three-member panel would be taken up in regular court.

The Kerala High Court recently appointed a three-member panel to oversee security and other arrangements at the historic hill-top shrine in Kerala following recent incidents of violence there.

The state government had earlier sought the transfer of pending petitions from the high court to the Supreme court. A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in a 4:1 verdict that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates the rights of Hindu women.


Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 12:58 PM

