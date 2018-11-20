Sabarimala row: Pinarayi Vijayan accuses BJP of orchestrating protests; Kerala CM hints at party's 'secret' circular

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged that the state BJP unit had planned the violence at Sabarimala in an attempt to "capture" the hill shrine and had issued a circular with the workings of its plan. At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that a "Kerala BJP general secretary" had signed the circular that "designated people in every area to create violence".

"When the temple opened last month, there were agitations, but we did not interfere as everyone has the right to worship. However, we all have seen how the protesters dealt with women and media. The Sangh Parivar was behind it, and they even tried to tell journalists what to report."

Vijayan's statement corroborates a report in Firstpost on Monday that a "secret" circular issued by Kerala BJP general secretary AN Radhakrishnan revealed that the protests at Sabarimala on Sunday, which led to the arrest of 72 people at the hill shrine, were part of a carefully planned operation by the saffron party to execute its political agenda in the state.

Vijayan said: "Sannidhanam is considered very sacred, but the Sangh Parivar was creating trouble in Sabarimala. The police have been dealing with the matter very peacefully. Despite facing violence, they have maintained restraint."

He added that the police intervened only when protesters started attacking devotees and women journalists.

What did the circular say?

The circular, a copy of which Firstpost obtained, said that the BJP had kept a group of workers from three Assembly constituencies — Aruvikkara, Vamanapuram and Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram district — ready to go to Sabarimala on the third day of the pilgrimage (18 November). They were among those who were arrested.

The operation was coordinated by BJP spokesperson, advocate JR Padmakumar, according to the circular. It listed 28 Sangh districts identified to send party activists to Sabarimala till 20 December, along with the names and phone numbers of the coordinators for each district. The coordinators were asked to fix the time and place for the workers to gather. The circular also asked party state committee and council members and morcha, district and zonal office bearers to ensure mobilisation of maximum workers from each district.

The BJP, however, denied any knowledge of this circular. Senior party leader and state secretary MT Ramesh said: "If at all there is such a circular, it was not issued with the knowledge of the state leadership. The plan did not come up in the party's state forums for discussion."