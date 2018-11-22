Sabarimala row: Pathanamthitta district collector extends prohibitory orders till 26 November

Pathanamthitta/Thiruvananthapuram: The Pathanamthitta district collector on Thursday night extended the prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, Nilakkal, Pamba areas for four more days.

Collector PB Nooh, after considering reports filed by the police commissioner and other officials concerned, extended the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), banning assembly of four or more persons.

"Prohibitory orders have been extended till 26 November midnight after considering various reports filed by officials," Collector Nooh said.

Prohibitory orders were already in place, till Thursday night, at Sabarimala and surrounding areas since the day the hilltop shrine was opened for annual two month-long Mandala-Makaravilkku pilgrimage season which began on 17 November.

There have been protests against the Supreme Court's verdict allowing entry of women of menstrual age into the hilltop shrine.