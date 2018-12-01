Sabarimala row: Kerala Police awards cash prizes to women cops who arrested Hindu Aikya Vedi state chief KP Sasikala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police Department has given cash prizes to women police officials who arrested Hindu Aikya Vedi (HAV) state unit president KP Sasikala at Marakkoottam on 16 November.

Sasikala, who is over 50 years of age, was arrested for continuing protests along with her group and Sabarimala Karma Samithi against the entry of menstruating women into Lord Ayyappa's shrine after the Supreme Court waived off age-related restrictions with regard to women's entry into the shrine.

Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests recently over the Supreme Court's decision to quash restrictions on the entry of females aged between 10 and 50 years into the shrine.