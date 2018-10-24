Sabarimala row: Kerala High Court seeks state govt's approval on police protection for women

Kerala: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought direction from the state government on a petition filed by four women seeking police protection for entering the Sabarimala temple. The hearing in this regard will take place on 29 October.

The women, including two lawyers, approached the Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking police protection for entering the premises of the Lord Ayyappa temple.

On 28 September, a five-member constitutional bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had lifted the ban on the entry of women falling in the age group of 10 to 50 years in the temple, citing the practice "irrational and arbitrary".

Earlier, women of menstruating age were barred from entering the Sabarimala temple by its officials, who argued that the temple deity Lord Ayyappa had taken a vow of celibacy.

Despite the Supreme Court's verdict, a number of women have failed in their quest to enter the holy shrine, and the temple has been witnessing a series of protests by devotees and priests since then.

The doors of the Ayyappa temple were shut down on Monday after it opened for five days as a monthly ritual in the Malayalam month of Thulam.