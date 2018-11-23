Sabarimala row: 'CMO unleashing orchestrated campaign to keep me behind bars,' says BJP general secretary K Surendran

Pathanamthitta: BJP general secretary K Surendran on Friday alleged that the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been "unleashing" an "orchestrated" campaign to keep him behind bars.

Surendran was speaking to reporters at a court complex at Raanni in Pathanamthitta district from where he was remanded to 14-days judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the protests at Sabarimala.

"This is a false case. Chief Minister's office has unleashed an orchestrated attack on me. They are planning to put me in the Kannur Central jail where dreaded criminals are lodged," Surendran said.

He was taken into custody earlier this week from Nilackal, the base camp of Sabarimala, after he refused to go back despite the police request.

He was arrested for violating prohibitory orders and preventing the officers from doing their duty.

Surendran was granted bail Wednesday in one of the cases, but another non-bailable warrant in Kannur, pending against him, prevented his release.