S Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' Meeting in London, likely to meet British counterpart Jeremy Hunt

London: External Affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting in London today.

The EAM is likely to meet his British counterpart Jeremey Hunt among other foreign ministers during the conference.

The conclave, which will be held at the Commonwealth's headquarters in Marlborough House, will see the participation of foreign ministers from different Commonwealth countries, including Pakistan.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached London on Tuesday, according to Pakistani media reports.

