S Jaishankar, Liz Truss hold bilateral talks to boost India-UK ties in strategic areas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British Liz Truss held wide-ranging talks on Friday with a focus on infrastructure investment as well as defence and security cooperation.

Glad to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz to Delhi.Just completed a comprehensive review of our relationship. Roadmap 2030 is progressing well. The pillars on Trade and Prosperity, People to People relationship, Defence and Security, Climate & Health are all moving forward. pic.twitter.com/ww7KuhdlJZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 22, 2021

On a two-day visit to India, Truss also held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav here.

Truss is expected to announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups with India to boost both economies and help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way, according to a statement issued by the British High Commission on Truss' India visit.

As per an ANI report, both ministers undertook a detailed review of the Roadmap 2030 launched during the India-UK Virtual Summit held on 4 May, 2021.

EAM, Dr S Jaishankar, held bilateral talks with the visiting UK Foreign Secretary today. Both Ministers undertook a detailed review of the Roadmap 2030 launched during the India-UK Virtual Summit held on 4 May, 2021: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pic.twitter.com/rslmbKAzBY — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

India and the UK, after a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson, had unveiled an ambitious 10-year roadmap to boost cooperation in key areas, including defence, security and healthcare.

They had also announced an enhanced trade partnership under which they agreed to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced FTA including an interim trade pact for delivering early gains.

Ahead of her India visit, Truss said, "I want the UK and India to step up their partnership in critical areas like technology, investment, security and defence. India is the world’s largest democracy, a tech and economic powerhouse and a vital strategic partner for the UK."

🇬🇧🇮🇳 India is our great friend, an economic powerhouse and the world’s largest democracy. Our relationship will be vital over the coming decades. Good meeting @DrSJaishankar to discuss closer collaboration on: 👉Technology 👉 Investment and trade 👉 Security and defence pic.twitter.com/K6QuwPFnxC — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 22, 2021

"Closer ties – including in areas like tech and infrastructure – will deliver jobs and growth in both countries, boost developing world economies and help us promote our values on the global stage," she said.

🇬🇧🇮🇳 In Delhi on my first visit as Foreign Secretary. I'll be discussing how to boost our partnership with our great friends India and deliver for the British people in areas like: ➡️ Tech & infrastructure investment ➡️ Building back better after Covid ➡️ Security and defence — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 22, 2021

With inputs from PTI