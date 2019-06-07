You are here:
S Jaishankar arrives in Bhutan for first overseas trip, likely to hold talks with Bhutanese counterpart during two-day visit

India Press Trust of India Jun 07, 2019 13:39:13 IST

Thimphu: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar arrived in Bhutan on Friday on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry, during which he will hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart and call on Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.

File image of external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Image courtesy: The Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

Jaishankar, who assumed charge on 30 May, is expected to receive an audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He was received by his Bhutanese counterpart Tandi Dorji on his arrival in the country.

"Great to be back in Bhutan! Touched by the warm and sunny welcome!," Jaishankar tweeted.

The External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance India attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour. Bhutan has been a close ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries are on an upswing in the last few years.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding," the ministry said. "During the visit, the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation," it said.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 13:39:13 IST

