Ryan school murder: Manohar Lal Khattar says allegations against Haryana Police being probed

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 17:20:02 IST

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the allegations levelled against the Haryana Police in connection with the Gurugram school murder case were being investigated.

He was asked about the allegations reportedly levelled by the family of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar against the Haryana Police that he was beaten up and forced to accept he killed the seven-year-old boy in Gurugram's Ryan International School.

File image of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

"The matter is being investigated and action will be taken against the guilty," Khattar said in Ambala.

Kumar, who was arrested by the Gurugram Police in connection with the murder of the Class 2 student, was released from the Bhondsi jail after a Gurugram court granted him bail.

He has not got a clean chit from the CBI.

In a twist in the case, the CBI recently announced that it had apprehended a senior student of the school in connection with the incident, rejecting the police theory that the killing was the handiwork of Kumar.

The CBI had arrested the 16-year-old student of Gurugram's Ryan International School on charges of killing the Class 2 student to get the school to defer a parent-teacher meeting and an exam.

The seven-year-old as was found with his throat slit in the toilet of the school in Bhondsi, Gurugram, on 8 September.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 17:20 PM

