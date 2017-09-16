You are here:
Ryan International School trustees move Punjab and Haryana HC for anticipatory bail in student's murder case

Chandigarh: The trustees of Ryan International School on Saturday moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to the murder of a seven-year-old boy at Ryan International School in Gurugram last week.

The trustees, Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan, approached the  Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Bombay High Court rejected their bail plea citing jurisdiction issues.

The regional head of the Ryan Group of Institutions, Thomas Francis, who was arrested by the Haryana Police in the case, moved an application for regular bail.

File image of Gurugram Police at Ryan International School investigating the murder of a seven-year-old student. PTI

The matter will be heard by the high court on Monday.

The Bombay High Court had earlier granted a conditional interim stay on their arrest till 5 pm on Friday while asking them to deposit their passports with Mumbai Police. The interim protection against arrest was granted to enable the three to approach the Haryana court.

The seven-year-old was murdered at Ryan International School in Bhondsi area on the Sohna Road in Gurugram district on 8 September. Apprehending arrest by Haryana Police, the Pintos, who are trustees of St Xaviers Education Trust, had filed an anticipatory transit bail application before the Bombay High Court on Monday.

The application was opposed by the boy's father, Varun Thakur, through his lawyers.

Pradhuman was found dead with his throat slit inside the school's washroom within an hour after his father dropped him at school on Friday morning. The case snowballed into a major national issue of safety and security of children in schools, with vociferous protests held by parents and activists outside Ryan schools in several states.


