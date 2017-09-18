Ryan International School reopens 10 days after Class 2 student's murder; DC says crime area sanitised

As Ryan International School in Gurugram reopened 10 days after a seven-year-old boy's murder, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said on Monday that the entire crime scene has been sanitised so that none of the evidence gets destroyed. Singh also said there will be a safety audit on an internal portal for parents on Monday evening before he decides whether or not the school will remain open on Tuesday.

Singh was appointed the administrator for the school after the Haryana government suspended the school management.

The Class 2 student was found dead with his throat slit inside the school's washroom within an hour after his father dropped him at school on 8 September morning. The case snowballed into a major national issue of safety and security of children in schools, with vociferous protests held by parents and activists outside Ryan schools in several states.

The government has ordered a CBI inquiry into the murder after the child's father Barun Chandra Thakur moved the Supreme Court over his son's murder, demanding that the school should remain closed until the CBI completes its probe.

Just before the Gurugram school's reopening, Varun Chandra Thakur, father of the Class II student had said that reopening the school will erase all evidence about the case. The media have been barred from entering the school premises in Bhondsi on Sohna road as it can cause "undue disturbances".

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi arrived for a high-level meeting on security and safety of children in the Ryan International School on Monday.

On Sunday, the trustees of Ryan International School on Saturday moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The trustees, Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan, had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Bombay High Court rejected their bail plea citing jurisdiction issues.

The regional head of the Ryan Group of Institutions, Thomas Francis, who was arrested by the Haryana Police in the case, had moved an application for regular bail.

