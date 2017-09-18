You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ryan International School reopens 10 days after Class 2 student's murder; DC says crime area sanitised

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 16:54:10 IST

As Ryan International School in Gurugram reopened 10 days after a seven-year-old boy's murder, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said on Monday that the entire crime scene has been sanitised so that none of the evidence gets destroyed. Singh also said there will be a safety audit on an internal portal for parents on Monday evening before he decides whether or not the school will remain open on Tuesday.

Singh was appointed the administrator for the school after the Haryana government suspended the school management.

File image of Ryan International School. Wikimedia Commons

File image of Ryan International School. Wikimedia Commons

The Class 2 student was found dead with his throat slit inside the school's washroom within an hour after his father dropped him at school on 8 September morning. The case snowballed into a major national issue of safety and security of children in schools, with vociferous protests held by parents and activists outside Ryan schools in several states.

The government has ordered a CBI inquiry into the murder after the child's father Barun Chandra Thakur moved the Supreme Court over his son's murder, demanding that the school should remain closed until the CBI completes its probe.

Just before the Gurugram school's reopening, Varun Chandra Thakur, father of the Class II student had said that reopening the school will erase all evidence about the case. The media have been barred from entering the school premises in Bhondsi on Sohna road as it can cause "undue disturbances".

Meanwhile, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi arrived for a high-level meeting on security and safety of children in the Ryan International School on Monday.

On Sunday, the trustees of Ryan International School on Saturday moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The trustees, Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan, had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Bombay High Court rejected their bail plea citing jurisdiction issues.

The regional head of the Ryan Group of Institutions, Thomas Francis, who was arrested by the Haryana Police in the case, had moved an application for regular bail.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:54 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores