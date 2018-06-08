Ryan International School murder: CBI to file supplementary chargesheet, pull up Haryana Police officers for botched investigation

In a recent development in the Ryan International School murder case, reports on Tuesday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation will file a supplementary chargesheet that is likely to pull up the Haryana Police for its shoddy inquiry into the matter. The CBI chargesheet is also likely to name the officers of the Haryana Police who botched up the investigation.

A Class II student of the school was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of 8 September last year. The same day, a bus conductor of the school in Gurugram, Ashok Kumar, was arrested after the police claimed he had confessed to trying to sexually assault the seven-year-old and killed him for resisting. However, the CBI later gave him a clean chit.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued notices to the central and Haryana governments as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education after Barun Chandra Thakur, the child's father, had sought a CBI inquiry into the case along with safety guidelines for schools. A special investigation team appointed to look into the case had later found many lapses in the police theory.

How the CBI came into the picture

According to NDTV, the team had found that there was no separate toilet for the support staff at Ryan International School, and many of the CCTV cameras were non-functional. The team also found a persistent lack of necessary background checks and police verification of staff members.

After the team found these lapses, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar handed the murder case over to the CBI on 15 September.

Soon after it began the investigation, the CBI said it had found that a 16-year-old Class XI student of the same school had murdered the seven-year-old. The agency said the accused had killed the child because he wanted his exams and a parent-teacher meeting postponed.

On 21 May, a Child Sessions Court in Gurugram had ruled that the accused juvenile should be tried as an adult. On Wednesday, the High Court of Punjab and Haryana rejected his bail plea, observing that the investigation was not at the right stage to grant him relief.