Ryan International School murder case: Class 11 boy accused of murdering junior was a 'bully', say classmates

Gurugram: The classmates of a student apprehended for killing a seven-year-old in Ryan International School allege he often showed "rude behaviour" and was ready to slap others.

The CBI apprehended the 16-year-old student for allegedly killing the Class 2 student, in a fresh twist to the case, after the Haryana Police initially arrested a school bus conductor for the boy's murder. The victim's family and their lawyers demanded the accused be tried as an adult and be given strict punishment.

The students did not want to be named and the two-storey house in the posh defence colony area of Sohna city, where the accused, studying in Class 11 lived, was locked from outside.

Classmates of the student claimed he has a "vulgar character" and showed "rude behaviour" in school. "He is heavier than normal boys of his age and always ready to slap others over trivial issues," a student of his class alleged, but did not want to be named. Another classmate claimed, "He was not so good in education and sports."

However, the family of the accused boy could not be contacted for a response. When a PTI correspondent visited his house, neighbours also complained about his conduct.

"The father of the teenager is a lawyer of Gurugram and one of the wealthy individuals of the area owning properties. The residents of the colony were aware of his nature and they hardly spoke to him," a neighbour said requesting anonymity. The neighbour told PTI that CBI officials had been frequently visiting the house and the family rebuffed locals if asked about the case.

"The family members used to get annoyed when they were asked about the case. The entire family was present in the house till late last night and left in the morning hours," he claimed.