You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ryan International School murder case: Class 11 boy accused of murdering junior was a 'bully', say classmates

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 17:33:43 IST

Gurugram: The classmates of a student apprehended for killing a seven-year-old in Ryan International School allege he often showed "rude behaviour" and was ready to slap others.

The CBI apprehended the 16-year-old student for allegedly killing the Class 2 student, in a fresh twist to the case, after the Haryana Police initially arrested a school bus conductor for the boy's murder. The victim's family and their lawyers demanded the accused be tried as an adult and be given strict punishment.

Gurugram: The 11th class student, apprehended in connection with the Pradyuman murder case, being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Gurugram on Wednesday. PTI Photo (PTI11_8_2017_000242B)

File image of the 11th class student, apprehended in connection with the Ryan school murder case. PTI

The students did not want to be named and the two-storey house in the posh defence colony area of Sohna city, where the accused, studying in Class 11 lived, was locked from outside.

Classmates of the student claimed he has a "vulgar character" and showed "rude behaviour" in school. "He is heavier than normal boys of his age and always ready to slap others over trivial issues," a student of his class alleged, but did not want to be named. Another classmate claimed, "He was not so good in education and sports."

However, the family of the accused boy could not be contacted for a response. When a PTI correspondent visited his house, neighbours also complained about his conduct.

"The father of the teenager is a lawyer of Gurugram and one of the wealthy individuals of the area owning properties. The residents of the colony were aware of his nature and they hardly spoke to him," a neighbour said requesting anonymity. The neighbour told PTI that CBI officials had been frequently visiting the house and the family rebuffed locals if asked about the case.

"The family members used to get annoyed when they were asked about the case. The entire family was present in the house till late last night and left in the morning hours," he claimed.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 17:33 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores