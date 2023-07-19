Russia-Ukraine conflict: No solution can be viable at the cost of human lives, says India to UN

No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj during the United Nations General Assembly annual debate on Ukraine said, adding that escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest.

Kamboj conveyed India’s profound concern regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. Emphasizing the need for peaceful resolutions, she underscored that the current era should not be defined by war.

In her statement, Ruchira Kamboj highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict on human lives, especially for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly. India continued to express worry over the situation in Ukraine and its repercussions on the affected population.

“We are concerned about recent developments in the region which have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability,” she added.

“We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The global order that we all subscribe to is based on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States.

These principles must be upheld without exception,” she said while addressing the UNGA annual debate on Ukraine.

Speaking on India’s attempts to maintain peace in the region, Kamboj said, “In light of my Prime Minister’s repeated engagements with both, it is essential to emphasize that we firmly believe that this is not an era of war. It is with this understanding and spirit that India actively participates in this debate.

“The permanent representative further added, “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest.

“Kamboj emphasised again that “however daunting that may appear” dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes. The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open.

She also mentioned how the war has affected the entire global south region. “It is also unfortunate that as the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict unfolds, the entire global south has suffered substantial collateral damage. It is thus critical that the voice of the global south be heard and that their legitimate concerns be duly addressed,” she said.

She also mentioned that India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric.

“India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. We are providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the global south under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating cost of food, fuel and fertilizers, which has been a consequential fallout of the ongoing conflict,” she said.

She also said that India has given all the support to the Black Sea Green Initiative. “India has supported the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse,” she added.

According to United Nations.org, The Black Sea Green Initiative is the UN plan linked to efforts to ensure Russian food and fertilizer reach global markets, supports the stabilization of spiralling food prices worldwide and staves off famine, affecting millions.

The Initiative specifically allows for commercial food and fertilizer (including ammonia) exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

The resumption of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea amid the ongoing war is “a beacon of hope” in a world that desperately needs it, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the signing ceremony on 27 July in Istanbul, Türkiye.

With inputs from ANI.