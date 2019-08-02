RTU Result 2019: Rajasthan Technical University releases BTech sixth semester scores; check esuvidha.info or rtu.ac.in to download scorecard

RTU Result 2019| Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota, has declared the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) results online. The RTU result for BTech sixth semester main, back and reback exams have been released on university’s official results website at esuvidha.info and RTU's official website at rtu.ac.in.

In addition, the results website also carries semester results of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses released by the varsity. Candidates willing to check and download their RTU results can visit the direct link provided here.

Steps to check RTU Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website rtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on direct link to RTU website.

Step 3: From the ‘Examinations’ section, select the option of ‘Results’.

Step 4: You will be re-directed to a new webpage. Select the correct course, semester and exam type option form menu.

Step 5: Enter the required details and submit them.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PDF document of the result and take a printout for future reference.

About Rajasthan Technical University:

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Kota is situated in the state of Rajasthan. It was established in 2006 by the Government of Rajasthan to enhance the technical education in the state.

The university currently affiliates about 112 Engineering Colleges, 5 BArch, 27 MCA Colleges, 60 MBA Colleges, 48 M.Tech Colleges,01 M.Arch and 02 Hotel Management and Catering Institute. More than 2.5 lacs students study in the various institutes affiliated to the University.