RTC workers strike: Transport minister says action to be taken against those charging higher rates for tickets

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said that an adequate number of buses are plying in the state and stringent action will be taken against those who collect tickets at a higher rate.

"As on date, an adequate number of buses are plying and the focus now is on the collection of bus ticket charges. Even if one rupee more is collected from the actual ticket price, stringent action will be taken against the person," he said on Wednesday.

The minister said that the government had taken a 'perfect measure' against the backdrop of the RTC workers' strike in the state. Kumar and Principal secretary transport Sunil Sharma held a video conference with all district RTC officials, EDs, Regional managers, divisional managers, RDOs on the RTC workers strike to discuss measures taken by the transport department.

"There were some complaints that more than the ticket prices are being collected. There is no need to pay even one rupee more than the actual ticket price. To control this, special measures are being taken," Kumar said.

"In every bus, ticket prices of the route will be displayed. Control rooms are also established in all the depots. These control rooms will be managed by DSP rank officer from the police department," he added. Kumar said that the bus ticket price list and contact numbers of the control rooms would be displayed behind the driver's seat.

"If anyone collects more than the ticket price, passengers can contact the phone numbers and lodge their complaint. Since all the educational institutions will be opened from 14 October, buses will be run on schedule," he said.

In every depot, the tour schedule will be the same, as the one existed before the RTC workers strike. This will be implemented from Friday. Puvvada Ajay also instructed that all categories of passes like students, employees, journalists, differently-abled, should be allowed and no one should complain that their passes were not honored.

According to Kumar, 3,116 RTC buses, 1,933 private buses along with some other vehicles were running on the roads on Wednesday. "Based on the rush these two days, more vehicles will be put into action. Railway authorities have also increased the frequency of Metro and MMTS rails. With the help from all the departments concerned, measures were taken so that there was no impact of the strike," Kumar said.