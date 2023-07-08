RSS slams Congress leader Digvijay Singh for Gowalkar comment

The RSS has hit out at senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his tweet regarding Hindutva icon Guru Gowalkar.

In his reply to Digvijay Singh on social media platform Twitter, senior RSS official Sunil Ambekar said, “In the context of Shri Golwalkar Guruji, this tweet is factless and is going to create social disharmony. This false photoshopped picture has been put up with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Sangh. Shri Guruji never said such a thing. His whole life was engaged in ending social discrimination.”

Earlier, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh had tweeted a poster, in which he wrote, “Do know what Guru Golwalkar ji’s thoughts were for the Dalits, backward and Muslims and on the right on national water, forest and land.”

Digvijay Singh has been targeting the RSS and the BJP at regular intervals.

Earlier in March, he had said, “I have no objection to the Sangh, provided they answer some of their questions.”

Digvijay Singh had asked questions to the Sangh when the Sangh meeting was going on in Panipat to celebrate the centenary year in 2025. Prior to this meeting, big leaders of the Sangh had indicated that a decision related to the entry of women in the Sangh could be taken.

Apart from Durga Vahini, it was said to discuss in the meeting on giving entry to women in the branches of the Sangh.

In the midst of this debate, Digvijay Singh had asked, "Is the Sangh changing? Will the Sangh allow women and non-Hindus to enter the Sangh? Will the Sangh be registered? Will the Sangh have a bank account? Will there be women in the post of Sarsanghchalak in the Sangh? Can a non-Hindu be selected/nominated? Will the Sangh stick to the demand of "Hindu Rashtra"? Does the Sangh have faith in the Indian Constitution? If they answer these questions in the affirmative, I will have no objection to the Sangh.”