You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

RSS invites Pranab Mukherjee to address new recruits at valedictory function in Nagpur

India PTI May 28, 2018 16:56:10 IST

Nagpur/New Delhi: The RSS has invited former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to address newly recruited RSS workers on 7 June in Nagpur.

Mukherjee has given his consent to participate in the programme, RSS' Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said.

Mukherjee will be the chief guest at the valedictory session of the ‘Tritiya Varsh Varg' or the Third Year Course organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in June this year.

File image of former President Pranab Mukherjee. PTI

File image of former President Pranab Mukherjee. PTI

The Sangh leadership invites eminent people for the annual event held at its headquarters at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.

“We have invited the former President of India and it is his greatness that he has given his consent for participating in the programme,” Kumar said.

Earlier this year, Mukherjee had also invited top Sangh leaders at the launch of the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation here.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also called on Mukherjee during the last days of his tenure as President.

Mukherjee had also invited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for lunch at Rashtrapati Bhavan.


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 16:56 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores