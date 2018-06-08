You are here:
RSS condemns morphed photo of Pranab Mukherjee at Nagpur event, says 'frustrated forces' indulging in 'dirty tricks'

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 17:41:40 IST

Soon after a morphed photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee surfaced on social media hours after his speech at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event in Nagpur, the organisation on Friday condemned the emergence of the photograph. In the fake photo, Mukherjee is seen raising his hand up to his chest in the RSS way of salutation along with leaders of the organisation. In reality, the former president had only stood in attention.

A press statement was released by Manmohan Vaidya, Sah Sarkaryavah of the RSS addressing the photo issue.

"These forces initially tried to create an opposition to make Dr.Mukherjee refrain from attending this function and now these frustrated forces are indulging in all such dirty tricks to defame RSS. We denounce and strongly condemn the lowly act of these divisive political forces who are deliberately trying to defame RSS," he said in the release.

Following the appearance of the fake photograph doing rounds on social media, the blamegame also started with the Congress quickly grabbing the opportunity to attack the Right-wing organisation.

Incidentally, the Congress charge was led by the former president's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee commented who tweeted that she feared and cautioned her father against the "dirty tricks department" of the BJP-RSS.


