RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on five-day Varanasi tour, to attend conference of major temples of the world

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who reached the temple town of Varanasi on Tuesday, will attend a conference of major temples of the world which is scheduled to be held from 22 to 24 July.

He will attend the inauguration ceremony of the conference at Rudraksh Convention Centre on 22 July, Sangh sources said.

The conference will see the participation of heads of more than 400 temples from 26 countries.

The Sangh chief will address its inaugural session on 22 July.

The sources said Bhagwat will meet heads of temples and mutts in and around Kashi during his five-day stay in Varanasi.

He will visit Mirzapur on 19 July, and Hathiyamath in Ghazipur on 20 July. He will also visit Devrahwa Baba’s ashram in Mirzapur on 21 July, they added.

With inputs from agencies