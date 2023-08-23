RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lauds ISRO for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's surface

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3’s successful touchdown on the lunar surface, and said India has become the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole.

Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling India to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

“Until now no one had landed on the South Pole of the Moon. Our scientists achieved the feat of making India the first country to have landed its lunar mission in the south pole of the Moon after years of hard work, not only for the country but for humanity across the world,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

With the vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, India is now moving towards becoming a country that would provide peace and prosperity to the world, he said.

“We are grateful to our scientists for bringing this moment of happiness for us through their hard work. We thank all the scientists, the government and the administration who encourage them. We congratulate all of them,” Bhagwat said.

With this touchdown on the Moon to script history after a flawless 41-day voyage and less than a week after a Russian lander headed to the lunar South Pole crashed, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous South Pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

The RSS chief said the successful landing of the lunar mission today proved that India has all the necessary strength, art, skills and vision to move forward and exhorted people to wake up to their duties and move forward.

“India will rise and rise for the entire world. India will lead the world on the path of physical and spiritual progress both. This is now going to be true. We will progress in the field of knowledge and science as well…. The country is now confident,” he added.