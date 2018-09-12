RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch alarmed by conflicts of interest in public policy, demands govt issue guidelines

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Tueday said it has demanded that the Centre should issue guidelines on identifying and managing conflicts of interest in policy making, especially in the health sector.

"Alarmed" that the situations of conflicts of interest in health and nutrition policies can have a negative impact on public health or the economy, it said the Centre "has not taken any serious action" in this direction.

"The government and state governments should issue a notification for declaration of interests by all participants in all official meetings, related bodies, expert committees. The Centre should issue guidelines on identifying and managing conflicts of interest," Ashwani Mahajan, the co-convenor of the SJM, said in a statement.

It has also asked the Centre to formulate and implement tools to identify and manage conflicts of interest in public policy, programmes with the use of tools, including those suggested by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and World Health Organisation (WHO).

It further demanded enactment of a legal framework to prevent and manage conflicts of interest.

Individuals and organisations in various capacities such as law, economics, media, nutrition, among others, had come together at the roundtable conference of 'Conflicts of Interest in Public

Policy' organised by the SJM and the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI) and discussed the concepts, issues and methods of preventing and managing conflicts of interest in public policies.