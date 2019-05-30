RSOS 12th Result 2019 declared: Prakram Singh Shekhawat tops Rajasthan State Open School Class 12 exam with 87.2% marks

RSOS 12th Result 2019 | The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) announced the results Class 12 board exams today, (Thursday, 31 May) on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Prakram Singh Shekhawat secured the top rank by scoring 87.20 percent.

Among girls, Venus Bishnoi came in first in RSOS Class 12 board exams. The first rank holder among boys will be given Eklavya award and the girl topper will be given a Meera award. Both the awards come with a prize money of Rs 21,000, NDTV reported.

The overall pass percentage in RSOS Class 12 exam is 34.85 percent, which has increased by 1.17 percent recorded as compared to the results in 2018 Rajasthan State Open School Class 12 exams. This year, the RSOS had conducted the Class 12 examinations in March-May 2019.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for Class 12 exams. The results of science and commerce stream exams were announced on 16 May. For science stream, Class 12 students recorded 92.88 percent pass percentage. While 91.46 percent students from commerce passed the Class 12 exams.

The results for the arts stream were announced on 22 May, in which 88 percent Class 12 students cleared the RBSE board exam.

About Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS):

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) was set up on 21 March,, 2005 for the universality and simplicity of education. The examinations are held twice in a year during the period of October-November and March-May.

Certificates of Class 10th and 12th issued by Rajasthan State Open School are recognised by Central and State Government, and the exams are equivalent to CBSE, Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan and other boards.