RSMSSB recruitment 2021: Apply for 197 posts of motor vehicle SI from 2 Dec; check rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The recruitment window for the post will open on 2 December and go on till 31 December.

Online applications are invited for recruitment to the post of motor vehicle Sub-Inspector (SI) in the transport department by the Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates who wish to apply for the 197 vacancies may apply on the official website of RSMSSB at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Follow these steps to apply for the RSMSSB posts

- Visit the official website at https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ .

- Click on link that to apply for RSMSSB motor vehicle SI recruitment given on the page

- Fill the complete RSMSSB form and upload required documents

- Pay the required fee for the RSMSSB exam

- Submit the application form and keep a hardcopy of submitted form for future use

The RSMSSB has also released a notification for the recruitment to post of motor vehicle sub-inspector (SI) on its official website.

Check the notification here: https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/motorvehicl%20subinspector2021_full_adv24112021.pdf

The test for recruitment will be held on 12 February and 13 February, 2022.

Candidates who come under the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Those who belong to economically weaker sections and non-creamy category of BC/EBC, will have to pay a fee of Rs 350.

Applicants belonging to the the specially abled category and SC/ST category of Rajasthan will have to pay a sum of Rs 250 as application fee. Apart from this, those candidates who have a family income of less than 2.5 lakh annually, will have to pay only Rs 250 as application fee.

The RSMSSB exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with three papers in the test. Paper I will be of 100 marks and will be of two hours, based on General Knowledge and Science.

Paper II will be of Hindi and English and will have duration of two hours, carrying 100 marks in total. Paper III will be of 200 marks where candidates will be judged on Automobile Mechanical Engineering. The third paper will have a duration of three hours.

The notification for recruitment was released by RSMSSB on 24 November and the recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 197 posts for the RSMSSB motor vehicle Sub-Inspector (SI).