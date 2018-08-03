RSMSSB LDC exam admit card to be released on Friday, download at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) LDC examination admit card will be released at 5pm on Friday. Around 11,255 junior assistants and Lower Division Clerks (LDC) would be recruited through this exam.

Candidates who have successfully submitted an application can access their admit cards on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. They can download the admit card for both the preliminary as well as the main exam. The exam will be conducted on 12 and 19 August, in two shifts: 8-11 am and 2-5 pm

Here is how to download your RSMSSB Admit Card:

— Go to the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

— Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Admit Card" link

— Click on the download link corresponding with the exam you are giving

— Click on the "Get Admit Card" button, located the right side of the page

— Fill in the appropriate details and select "Get Admit Card"

— Your admit card will them be available for download

— Print a copy, and stick a recent passport-sized image on the designated location

Candidates have been asked to report to the examination centre by 6.30 am. Along with their admit card, they must also carry two passport-sized photographs, a blue ball-point pen, and valid photo identification.