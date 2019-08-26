RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2019: Rajasthan board likely to release hall ticket today; check rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for updates

RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2019| Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSSB), formerly know as Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services selection (RSMSSB), will release the admit cards for the examination to recruit Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and junior assistant on Monday, according to reports.

Candidates can access their admit card and check their roll numbers from RSMSSB's offcial website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

A press release by the board said the RSMSSB LDC Phase 2 examination will be conducted from 3 to 6 September, 2019.

Steps to download the RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Admit Card" link.

Step 3: Click on the relevant link to download the admit card of the candidate.

Step 4: Click on the "Get Admit Card" button.

Step 5: Fill in the appropriate details and submit them.

Step 6: Your admit card will them be available for download.

Step 7: Print a copy, and stick a recent passport-sized image on the designated area.

Candidates should submit the computer fee using e-mitra kiosk or through online candidate login on SSO (Single Sign On) ID after clicking on the link titled 'admit card' given under Clerk Grade II/Junior Assistant Joint Direct Recruitment examination — 2019, reported The Times of India.

Without payment of the computer fees, candidates would not be allowed to download the admit card. Candidates recruitment will be done based on one's performance in the written and exam and the typing speed test.