RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020: Hall ticket for junior engineer recruitment exam to be released today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
The RSMSSB JE recruitment process is being carried out to fill 1,054 posts of civil, electrical and mechanical engineers under various department including PWD
The admit card for Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam will be released on Friday, 20 November.
Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB JE exam will be conducted in multiple phases on 29 November, 6 and 13 December. The tests will be held in two shifts.
The hall ticket for 6 December recruitment test will be released by the Board on 27 November.
The recruitment process is being carried out to fill 1,054 vacant posts of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.
Earlier this week the board had released important instructions, asking candidates to reach the exam centre one-and-a-half-hour prior to the scheduled commencement of the test. Candidates have been asked to adhere to the COVID-19 health guidelines issued by the government.
Along with RSMSSB JE admit card 2020, candidates will be required to carry a identity proof for verification. They will have to bring along recent coloured photo and a one blue pen.
Steps to download RSMSSB admit card 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the Admit Card link
Step 3: On a new page, click on the link to download the admit card for Junior Engineer 2020 recruitment exam
Step 4: Enter your credentials correctly to log in
Step 5: Press the Submit button
Step 6: The RSMSSB JE admit card will appear on your screen. Check your name and other details before saving and taking a print out.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
A new book by Owen Bennett-Jones explores the lineage, political legacy of Pakistan's Bhutto family
Chronicling the life of the astute politician Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his political rise, along with that of his four children, the book draws from unpublished documents and research accumulated over two decades to tell the story of the family's complex relationship with British colonialists, the Pakistani armed forces and the United States of America.
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Wahab Riaz gets warning for breaching COVID-19 regulations by using saliva on ball during first T20I
The incident took place in the 11th over when Wahab started his over in the Zimbabwe innings and umpires Aleem Dar and Asia Yaqoob spotted the indiscretion and asked Wahab to leave the ball on the ground.
Senior Rajasthan minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal passes away, state govt declares day of mourning tomorrow
Meghwal, a five-time MLA and the state's social justice and empowerment minister, suffered a brain stroke in May.