RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020: Hall ticket for junior engineer recruitment exam to be released today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The admit card for Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam will be released on Friday, 20 November.

Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JE exam will be conducted in multiple phases on 29 November, 6 and 13 December. The tests will be held in two shifts.

The hall ticket for 6 December recruitment test will be released by the Board on 27 November.

The recruitment process is being carried out to fill 1,054 vacant posts of Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Mechanical Engineers under various department including PWD Department, Department of Water Resources, Public Health Department and Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

Earlier this week the board had released important instructions, asking candidates to reach the exam centre one-and-a-half-hour prior to the scheduled commencement of the test. Candidates have been asked to adhere to the COVID-19 health guidelines issued by the government.

Along with RSMSSB JE admit card 2020, candidates will be required to carry a identity proof for verification. They will have to bring along recent coloured photo and a one blue pen.

Steps to download RSMSSB admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the Admit Card link

Step 3: On a new page, click on the link to download the admit card for Junior Engineer 2020 recruitment exam

Step 4: Enter your credentials correctly to log in

Step 5: Press the Submit button

Step 6: The RSMSSB JE admit card will appear on your screen. Check your name and other details before saving and taking a print out.