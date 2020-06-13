RSMSSB invites application for 1,119 posts of lab technicians and 1,058 assistant radiographers in Rajasthan; deadline ends on 27 July

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has put out a notification for the recruitment of lab technicians and assistant radiographers. There are 1,119 vacancies of lab technicians and 1,058 of assistant radiographers.

The online application form for these posts will be released on 18 June. The application process will end on 27 July. Those who want to apply will have to visit the official website of RSMSSB at Rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application fee for candidates belonging to general and other backward class (creamy layer) is Rs 450, while that for Rajasthan State backward class and OBC (non-creamy layer) is Rs 350. Those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category will have to pay Rs 250.

Eligibility criteria

For lab technician: One should have passed senior secondary in Science with either Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with Diploma in medical lab technician. Need to be registered with Rajasthan Para Medical Council and have working knowledge of Hindi and the culture of the state.

For assistant radiographer: Candidates who want to apply for this post should have passed senior secondary in Science with either Biology or Mathematics or its equivalent with a degree in radiography course. They should also be registered with Rajasthan Para Medical Council.

The minimum and maximum age limits for both the posts are 18 and 40 years.

How to apply

Candidates having SSO ID and password can directly go to the official website of RSMSSB to fill the application form. Click on the link for the particular post and fill the form by providing required details and pay application fee. Those who don’t have SSO ID and password will have to first register by visiting the website of Rajasthan Single Sign On at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Following which, they will be able to fill application form like other candidates.