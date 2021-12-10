RSMSSB computer direct recruitment exam 2021: Admit cards to be released on 13 Dec, check details here

The exam will be conducted on 19 December, from 10 am to 12 noon and applicants must report to the exam venue at least 90 minutes prior to the beginning of the exam

The admit cards for the Computer Direct Recruitment Exam will be released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on 13 December. Once released, applicants can view and download the hall tickets from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Once the RSMSSB hall tickets are released, here's how to download it:

Visit the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link for admit cards that is given on the main page

Now click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card for Computer Direct Recruitment Exam’

View admit card for discrepancies and download it for future use

As per the official notice, the Computer Recruitment Exam will be conducted on 19 December, from 10 am to 12 noon.

Applicants are requested to report to the exam venue at least 90 minutes prior to the examination timing. Candidates should wear a face mask and bring their own sanitizer with them. Social distancing norms also need to be practiced by the candidates.

It is also necessary for candidates to carry their RSMSSB e-admit card and a valid photo ID proof such as their Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, passport, driving license and so on to the examination centre. Along with these, applicants need to bring a colored photograph of themselves measuring 2.5cmx2.5cm and a blue ball pen to sign and complete other formalities at the exam hall.

Apart from the above-mentioned items, candidates are not allowed to carry anything else.

Applicants need to follow a particular dress code in order to appear for the Rajasthan Computer Recruitment exam. If one does not adhere to the dress code, they will not be permitted to do the exam. Details of the dress code can be viewed in the official notice.

Even though the Commission will soon release the admit cards for candidates, a number of applications got rejected due to multiple submission of forms. A list of the forms, which have been rejected, along with the name and application number of the candidate can be found here.

Selection for the post will be done on the basis of a written test and an interview. Applicants will be selected if they qualify both the rounds.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 250 vacancies.