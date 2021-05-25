Candidates can apply till 24 June, 5 pm. Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in matriculation and ITI examination with equal weightage given to both the exams

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Western Railways (WR) has opened the application window for the posts of apprentice. The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 3,591 posts notified for training in the designated trades under the Apprentice Act 1961 at different divisions.

The interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.rrc-wr.com till 24 June, 5 pm.

Those who are trained in railway establishments and hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) are given preference in filing 20 percent of the total vacancies during direct recruitment from open market to posts/categories in Level 1 , provided they qualify all other norms set by the RRC.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to www.rrc-wr.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process.

Step 4: Use your registration ID and password to log in.

Step 5: Fill the application form.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the fee online and submit the form.

Step 8: Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link: https://www.rrc-wr.com/Tradeapp/Login/index

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the posts, all candidates must satisfy the following conditions:

A candidate must be between 15 to 24 years of age to be eligible to apply for the post. There is a relaxation of five years for SC and ST candidates, three years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for Persons with Disability (PWD) and ex-servicemen.

Candidates must be matriculate or must have passed Class 10 in the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate from a recognised board.

An applicant must have an ITI certificate affiliated with NCVT/ SCVT.

Those who are waiting for their SSC or ITI results are not eligible to apply for the post.

Application fee

For general category candidates, there is an application fee of Rs 100. However, SC/ST/PWD/and women applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

Mode of selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the average of the percentage of marks obtained by them in both matriculation and ITI examination with equal weightage given to both the exams. There will be no written test or interview for the post.