RRC Recruitment 2019: Online applications for Level 1 Group D to begin from 5 pm today on RRB official websites

RRC Recruitment 2019 | Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) will release the Central Employment Notification (CEN), RRC CEN 01/2019, for the recruitment for a lakh Level 1 posts in the Indian Railways on Tuesday. Candidates who want to take up this job can apply for the post through the official site of RRCs such as rrccr.com, rrcer.com, rrcecr.gov.in. The notification, available on these websites, has confirmed that the online application for Level 1 posts will be available from 5 pm on Tuesday.

Candidates to please note that the online application would be done on various Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites and not on RRC websites – as was indicated in the 23 February, 2019 indicative notice. Check the official notice here.

Age, eligibility and qualification requirements

Though the detailed notification for RRC CEN 01/2019 is yet to be released, based on previous Level 1 recruitment, it is clear that candidates will have to pass at least Secondary School Certificate examination and/or possess NCVT/SCVT certificate. It is expected that the employment notice with details about age, eligibility and qualification would be released soon on different RRC websites. Tentatively the age limit may be about 18-33 years. The eligibility criteria may differ for different posts.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement carefully before beginning the registration process for Level 1 recruitment.

The Level 1 posts include Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical, and S&T departments), Assistant Pointsman and level 1 posts in various departments.

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Recruitment 2019: Official Websites

Ahmedabad - rrc-wr.com

Ajmer - nwr.indianrailways.gov.in

Allahabad - rrcald.org

Bangalore - rrchubli.in

Bhopal - wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Bhubaneswar - rrcbbs.org.in

Bilaspur - secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Chandigarh - rrcnr.org

Chennai - rrcmas.in

Gorakhpur - ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Guwahati - nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Kolkata - rrcer.com

Mumbai - rrccr.com

Patna - rrcecr.gov.in

Ranchi - ser.indianrailways.gov.in

Secunderabad - scr.indianrailways.gov.in

The notification about to be released on Tuesday will contain details on online application process, exam dates, exam syllabus, admit card details, result dates etc.

